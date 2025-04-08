Every Major Peaky Blinders Villain, Ranked

This particular spot was surprisingly difficult. Technically, key season 6 antagonist Michael Gray (Finn Cole) should be on the list, given that he's the last threat Tommy Shelby faces in the show's final season (so far). Yet, Michael's not really a particularly impressive villain, and his conflict with Tommy comes across as a sad necessity of fate instead of a true, nail-biting conflict.

Billy Kimber (Charlie Creed-Miles), on the other hand, is very definitely a threat. In fact, he's the perfect starter villain for "Peaky Blinders" season 1. His crudeness and delusions of grandeur are diametrically opposed to the suave and calculating Tommy, and his aesthetic is a far enough cry from the Blinders' signature flat cap chic to stand out. He exists to show the viewers that this is what a typical crime lord looks like in this day and age, and that Tommy is the ultra-cool exception to the norm.

Because of his role in setting up the world and the story, Billy isn't quite as much a character as he is an antithesis of one: He's here to be what Tommy Shelby isn't. Tommy is feared and ruthless when he needs to be, but he's thoroughly human and can be pleasant. Meanwhile, Billy is needlessly cruel and dismissive. Tommy is an intelligent romantic. Billy is a dim-witted, predatory creep. Tommy is dashing and rocks a sweet, textured undercut hairstyle, while Billy prefers a thin mustache and an oily middle parting. You get the drill. Regardless, Billy is still the leader of the Birmingham Boys, and for a time, the show presents him as more powerful than Tommy. Combine this with Charlie Creed-Miles making the most of his scenes as the evil gang leader, and you have all the makings of a memorable monster.

