Every Season Of Peaky Blinders, Ranked

"Peaky Blinders" Season 6, which is set in 1933, shoulders the unwelcome responsibility of serving as a proper conclusion while also acting in full knowledge that more peakiness is on its way. The long-gestating "Peaky Blinders" movie was already common knowledge by the time the series finale came around, and now it looks like even the movie won't end "Peaky Blinders" and Netflix has plans for more. If that wasn't enough, Season 6 is tasked with wrapping up both the political machinations and shocking cliffhanger ending of Season 5 as well.

Apart from the aforementioned array of narrative challenges, this season is severely hamstrung by the untimely passing of series MVP contender Helen McCrory, to the point that Cillian Murphy has said the hardest part of shooting the final season was working without her. The story, alas, hobbles on and weaves McCrory's (and Polly's) passing into the plot in a way that makes her presence loom over the proceedings — often with the helping hand of Polly's son Michael Gray (Finn Cole), who becomes Tommy's (somewhat underwhelming) final adversary on the show.

Curses and the traditional Shelby misfortune once again play a part, as things implode in a way that leaves Tommy almost down for the count. By the time he exits the show with the horse he rode in on (well, it's technically a different steed, but the sentiment is still there), it seems that the fictional Peaky Blinders gang has finally gone the way of their real-life counterpart, which ceased to exist in the 1920s. It remains to be seen how the story will carry on and whether Tommy will continue his equestrian entrances and exits, but for now, "Peaky Blinders" Season 6 remains a fitting and surprisingly spiritual finale.