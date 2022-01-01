Peaky Blinders Season 6 Trailer: The Shelby Gang Returns For One Last Fight

Take a little walk to the edge of town, go across the tracks...

Now that the "Peaky Blinders" opening credits song (that would be "Red Right Hand" by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, for those with itchy YouTube trigger fingers) is permanently stuck in your head again, I've hopefully set the perfect mood for everyone reading this to jump right in to the smoggy, filthy, cigarette-choked streets of Prohibition-era Birmingham.

When last we left our indefatigable gang of criminals, killers, bootleggers, and illegal gamblers, Thomas Shelby's (Cillian Murphy) grand plans to take out the fascist villain of Season 5, Sam Claflin's Oswald Mosley, had all gone up in smoke. Tommy's would-be assassin is instead killed, Aberama Gold (Aidan Gillen) meets his own untimely demise during the chaos, and Mosley's fear-mongering propaganda campaign continues unabated, gathering even more steam with Tommy's public endorsement rather than coming to an ignominious end as the Peaky Blinders' leader had anticipated. The final few moments of season 5 are as chilling as any other scene in the entire series to this point — beset by visions (nightmares?) of his lost love Grace (Annabelle Wallis), Tommy brings a pistol to his own head and prepares to put an end to all his suffering and thwarted schemes.

Finally, however, fans will at last get the chance to find out what happens next. The BBC has released the Season 6 trailer, picking up on the action in the aftermath of last season's chaos. Check it out below!