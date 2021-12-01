Peaky Blinders Season 6 Trailer: Guess Who's Back?
"Peaky Blinders" is gearing up for its sixth and final season in early 2022, and now, the show's official Twitter account has unveiled a new teaser for what's to come. It's another one of those 10-second teasers, like the one they posted in November, but this time, there's a little more to see than just Cillian Murphy's character, Thomas "Tommy" Shelby, walking.
Earlier this year, actress Helen McCrory, who played Tommy's aunt, Polly, died of cancer at 52. As the matriarch of the Peaky Blinders street gang — so named because of the razors hidden in their caps — Polly was a big part of the show and there's some question as to how it will handle McCrory's real-life passing.
Collider notes that season 6 of "Peaky Blinders" underwent a production delay due to Covid restrictions last year, and we don't know if McCrory had shot scenes before her untimely death. However, showrunner Steven Knight, who also directed this year's "Spencer," has said that there will be some form of tribute to her in season 6.
The true finale for "Peaky Blinders" will come in the form of a feature film, which is set for production in 2023. In the meantime, in lieu of a proper trailer for season 6, this teaser will have to do.
Look who's back. #PeakyBlinders Series 6, streaming early 2022@BBC @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/xfpGmCM5ae
— Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) December 1, 2021
In the teaser, we see a glimpse of Tom Hardy's Jewish gang leader, Alfie Solomon, and Tommy says, "Alfie, I think I may have written your final act." Knight also directed Hardy in "Locke" and served as his showrunner in FX's "Taboo." From this teaser, it appears that he will be leveraging Hardy's star power yet again and putting Alfie in direct conflict with Tommy in season 6 of "Peaky Blinders."
A Showcase for Top Talent
Since premiering in 2013, "Peaky Blinders" has served as a showcase for a number of talented actors, including but not limited to Annabelle Wallis, who had another breakout role in "Malignant" this year, as well as Paul Anderson, Sam Neill, Charlotte Riley, Noah Taylor, Paddy Considine, Adrien Brody, Aidan Gillen, Sam Claflin, and Anya Taylor-Joy.
For fans of the genre stylings of "28 Days Later" and "Red Eye," it has also served as a much-needed star vehicle for Murphy (beyond his dramatic work in unreleased and lesser-seen independent films of the kind highlighted in his appearance on the Team Deakins podcast). Since playing Dr. Jonathan Crane in "Batman Begins" back in 2005, Murphy has been a recurring face in a number of Christopher Nolan movies. He showed up as Crane again in "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises," and he also had supporting roles in "Inception" and "Dunkirk."
Maintaining a connection with Nolan has paid off for him in that it enabled him to land a starring role as the father of the atomic bomb in Nolan's next film, "Oppenheimer." In 2020, he also had a role as the co-lead in "A Quiet Place Part II."
"Peaky Blinders" season 6 doesn't have a release date yet, but it broadcasts on BBC One in the U.K. and streams on Netflix in the U.S., and you should be able to see it in early 2022.