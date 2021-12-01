Peaky Blinders Season 6 Trailer: Guess Who's Back?

"Peaky Blinders" is gearing up for its sixth and final season in early 2022, and now, the show's official Twitter account has unveiled a new teaser for what's to come. It's another one of those 10-second teasers, like the one they posted in November, but this time, there's a little more to see than just Cillian Murphy's character, Thomas "Tommy" Shelby, walking.

Earlier this year, actress Helen McCrory, who played Tommy's aunt, Polly, died of cancer at 52. As the matriarch of the Peaky Blinders street gang — so named because of the razors hidden in their caps — Polly was a big part of the show and there's some question as to how it will handle McCrory's real-life passing.

Collider notes that season 6 of "Peaky Blinders" underwent a production delay due to Covid restrictions last year, and we don't know if McCrory had shot scenes before her untimely death. However, showrunner Steven Knight, who also directed this year's "Spencer," has said that there will be some form of tribute to her in season 6.

The true finale for "Peaky Blinders" will come in the form of a feature film, which is set for production in 2023. In the meantime, in lieu of a proper trailer for season 6, this teaser will have to do.

In the teaser, we see a glimpse of Tom Hardy's Jewish gang leader, Alfie Solomon, and Tommy says, "Alfie, I think I may have written your final act." Knight also directed Hardy in "Locke" and served as his showrunner in FX's "Taboo." From this teaser, it appears that he will be leveraging Hardy's star power yet again and putting Alfie in direct conflict with Tommy in season 6 of "Peaky Blinders."