Peaky Blinders Finale Film Will Shoot In 2023

By order of the Peaky Blinders! The popular series that follows the exploits of a small-town group of gangsters with sky-high ambitions in 1900s Birmingham hasn't quite finished telling its story just yet. The sixth and final season is scheduled to arrive on the small screen in Spring of 2022, but the future of the series afterwards had been left in some doubt. Rumors have abounded that a seventh season and/or possibly a feature film would eventually wrap up the story, but now creator Steven Knight has personally confirmed plans for the series to officially conclude with a film set to start filming in 18 months.

The news that "Peaky Blinders" will end on the big screen doesn't come as a complete surprise, as we previously reported on the assurances provided by series creator Steven Knight that "the story will continue in another form." Although it seems that the pandemic threw a wrench into potential plans for a seventh season, Knight went on to note that, "...I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen."