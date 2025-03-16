Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight Wishes He Never Killed Four Characters

Creator Steven Knight has sent a handful of characters into the bleak midwinter through every season of "Peaky Blinders," but even he admits that there were some he wished he could have kept around a little longer.

In an interview with Esquire during a live watch-along of the season 5 finale, the showrunner of the beloved period drama shared a few select names of stars he'd have preferred to have held on to. One name at the top of the list was Aberama Gold, played by Aidan Gillen. Appearing in season 4, the hitman hired by Tommy to eliminate Luca Changretta (Adrien Brody) became close with the Shelby family after getting engaged to Polly (Helen McRory), only to be stabbed to death during an ambush by the IRA. Looking back, Knight felt Gold was made of sterner stuff. "I should have kept [Aberama] alive; I could have just wounded him."

Another talent that was snuffed out too early on the show was future "Shogun" star Cosmo Jarvis. He joined the series in season 5 and was just one shot away from taking out the show's major villain at the time, Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin). "There's him playing Barney Thompson (Cosmo Jarvis), who's just brilliant, and I really wish I'd kept him alive now because he's such a good actor," Knight admitted.

Among all the characters who were killed off during the reign of the Peaky Blinders, though, it was Tommy Shelby's first nemesis that Knight fought against the most.