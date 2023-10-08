Fear Of Sam Neill's Psychopathic Peaky Blinders Character Bled Into Real Life

Over the course of its six-season run, "Peaky Blinders" introduced unforgettably complex characters in a tiny pocket of a world overrun with crime and ambition. Constable Campbell, who served as the series' primary antagonist in the first two seasons, revealed his unsavory ambitions quite early on, especially when it came to his horribly sadistic treatment of women in the show. Sam Neill, best known for his role in the "Jurassic Park" franchise along with several horror entries such as "Event Horizon," played Campbell with a nuanced edge, where the character flitted between carefully constructed righteousness and abhorrent displays of cruelty. While Campbell's character is not meant to evoke sympathy, Neill imbues him with grey areas that enrich our understanding of the Inspector meant to uphold the highest standards of morality, but actively chooses not to.

Neill has played complex characters with dubious moral leanings throughout his career, along with roles that demand an incredible understanding of human extremes. Be it playing a husband on the verge of a psychotic breakdown after learning about his wife's infidelity in a heady, layered film like "Possession," or slipping into the shoes of a risk analyst trapped in a Lovecraftian fever dream in a cosmic horror gem like "In the Mouth of Madness," Neill always understands the assignment. In Campbell's case, Neill allows the character to relish in his own brutality, his sadism shining through even in moments where Campbell doesn't speak at all. Unfortunately, Neill's dynamic portrayal of such an unhinged character was a little too realistic for some, leading to some audiences avoiding the actor during the show's promotion in real life.