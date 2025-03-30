12 Best Jason Bateman Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

As a child actor in the 1980s, Jason Bateman showed a lot of promise before mostly dropping out of sight for several years. But thanks to Ron Howard's guidance and his memorable run on "Arrested Development," Bateman revived his career, and he has since remained a steady presence on-screen.

Advertisement

From supporting turns to lead roles, Bateman worked steadily and followed his passion into directing as well where he's shown the same steady hand for tone and talent behind the camera as he displays in front of it. Bateman is among Hollywood's funniest actors, a secret weapon quietly earning laughs even when he's across from more obviously comedic performers, but he's no slouch in the dramatic department either.

The result is a filmography filled with memorable, rewatchable TV shows and movies heavy on comedy but layered through with drama, thrills, and heart. In ranking his work, the focus is primarily on lead roles, but allowances are made for ensembles where he plays a key character. Now, keep reading for the 12 best Jason Bateman movies and TV shows, ranked!

Advertisement