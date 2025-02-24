How Scientifically Accurate Is Breaking Bad?

Like the great meth-dealer poet Jesse Pinkman once said, "Yeah, science!" Creator Vince Gilligan's AMC drama "Breaking Bad" followed the downward spiral of high school chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) after he was diagnosed with cancer and decided to make and distribute meth to make enough money to provide for his family after he was gone, so one would imagine that the chemistry in the series had to be somewhat sound.

While most of the audience will have the general science knowledge of Walt's meth-cooking partner and his former student, the aforementioned Mr. Pinkman (Aaron Paul), there are enough people out there watching with a real science background that Gilligan and co. had to find the right balance between keeping the science accurate and making entertaining television. We know they did a great job of entertaining us, creating an entire extended "Breaking Bad" universe with "El Camino" and "Better Call Saul," but what about the science?

The "Breaking Bad" team consulted with advisers like Dr. Donna Nelson, a chemistry professor at the University of Oklahoma, to try and keep the show at least rooted in reality. That means that while some things are exaggerated for the sake of drama, the chemistry concepts are at least usually sound. Experts ranging from government officials to the Mythbusters have weighed in on the accuracy of some of the biggest science-based moments in "Breaking Bad," so let's take a look at what they have to say.