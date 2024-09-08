Every Season Of Breaking Bad, Ranked

In the era of too much TV, when shows aren't given enough episodes to develop their characters or settle into a good rhythm, it's easy to forget that not long ago, we were living in a new golden age of TV shows. One series that helped define much of this era was "Breaking Bad," the show that was initially turned down by many networks before ultimately becoming one of the most celebrated and acclaimed TV shows of all time.

Across 62 episodes, the story of Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a chemistry teacher whose terminal cancer diagnosis prompts him to start a life of crime and become a meth kingpin, captivated audiences and only got bigger as the era of streaming kicked into overdrive. For five seasons (the last one being split in two, though we'll count it as one for the purposes of this article), we followed Walter's rise to power, the lies he told to his family and friends, and the many, many bodies that hit the floor in his wake. It was a show that dared viewers to push past the limits of what they'd accept from a protagonist, asking them how far they were willing to go to defend the actions of a character and find a point where they no longer sympathized with him.

It's been 16 years since the start of Walter White's journey, but after all this time, in the wake of TV changing dramatically yet again from the time this show was on the air, how does each season of "Breaking Bad" stack up? Here's how we see it.