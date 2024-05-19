One Of Breaking Bad's Most Heart-Wrenching Scenes Was Improvised By A Baby

In "Ozymandias," Walt's meth empire has come crashing down around him and he wants to go on the run, desperate for his family to join him. When they won't, he grabs baby Holly and bails, having a moment later to try and figure out what to do in a bathroom. As he's looking her over, he realizes that he cannot take her on the run and put her in danger, and as scripted she's supposed to "maybe touch his face." Instead, the child actor said "Mama, Mama," because her mother was just off-camera, and it unlocked something in Cranston's performance, creating what Johnson called "one of those pure lightning strikes of luck that you probably don't get twice in a lifetime."

The moment happened on the very first take, which is probably why the baby was so freshly interested in getting back to Mama. Instead of breaking character, Cranston reacted as if it were Holly herself actually crying for her mother, Walt's estranged wife Skylar (Anna Gunn). It's then that he realizes that he can't take Holly away from her mother and separate his family, and it leads to him completely breaking down. He may have already become irredeemable at that point to many (including Cranston), but at least Walt still loved his daughter enough to return her to Skylar.