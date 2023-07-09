Krysten Ritter Underestimated How Intense Jane's Breaking Bad Death Would Be

"Breaking Bad" is one of the greatest shows of the modern era of TV. Creator Vince Gilligan and his creative team crafted a gripping drama that shows how far you can take a character down a dark path and somehow still have people on the internet defend their every atrocity.

The show's Walter White (Bryan Cranston), like Tony Soprano or Eren Yeager, ultimately commits countless un-defensibly vile acts. Sure, all three characters start out with good intentions, but their subsequent actions are unforgivable. When it comes to "Breaking Bad," it's a testament to the writing on the show and its prequel, "Better Call Saul," that learning what happened before the events of "Breaking Bad" makes the show better and even more of a tragedy in hindsight. There may be more stories in the "Breaking Bad" universe (although not from Gilligan), but there will never be another "Breaking Bad."

A pivotal moment in Walter's fall from grace came at the end of season 2, when he watched Jane Margolis (Krysten Ritter), his meth-cooking partner-in-crime Jesse Pinkman's (Aaron Paul) girlfriend, die after suffocating on her own vomit during an overdose. The scene is harrowing and was apparently as hard for the audience to watch as it was for the cast to film. Appearing on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, Ritter recalled not fully being hit by the reality of the scene until they shot it: