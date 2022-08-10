Why Better Call Saul Marks The End Of The Breaking Bad Universe For Vince Gilligan

Vince Gilligan has been deeply embedded in the shady underworld of Albuquerque since the original "Breaking Bad" pilot aired in 2008. Since then, the writer/director has gone on to make a prequel/sequel series in "Better Call Saul" and the sequel film titled "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie." Each project is arguably just as good as the other, which is a testament to the world that Gilligan played a significant role in creating. The "Breaking Bad" universe spans decades back to the 1970s. Interestingly enough, while we know the earliest starting point for all the most significant story points in this world, we're not entirely sure when it ends.

For Vince Gilligan, that apparent ending may be in sight, as "Better Call Saul" is looking to end the tragedy of Jimmy McGill when its final episode airs on August 15 on AMC. The black and white flash-forwards give audiences the most recent developments in the world of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." Moreover, with nearly every major player in both shows receiving some form of a definitive ending, all that's left is for criminal lawyer Saul Goodman to get his not-so-happy ending. That being said, it seems that Vince Gilligan's tenure in the "Breaking Bad' universe of movies and shows is at an end.