Could The Better Call Saul Finale Give Jimmy A Happy Ending?

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Better Call Saul."

It's the ultimate question about storytelling: Is it about the journey, or the destination? "Breaking Bad" made a compelling argument in support of the former, taking viewers through five incredibly patient seasons and carefully documenting the epic fall of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) along with all the unfortunates caught in his wake. The prequel/spin-off series "Better Call Saul," meanwhile, simply wouldn't exist without our foreknowledge of what must happen to Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman in order to bring things in line with his initial appearance in the original series. It's all about the destination — though the writers have emphatically proven the difference between knowing what happens versus finding out how it all goes down.

With only a handful of episodes remaining before the series finale, "Better Call Saul" will surely provide answers to many of the fanbase's most pressing questions that remain: with Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) shockingly out of the picture, who (if anyone) will step up to fill that gaping antagonistic void? Will Kim Wexler (the Emmy-nominated Rhea Seehorn) turn out okay? And perhaps most importantly, how will the show wrap up those black-and-white flashforwards depicting a post-"Breaking Bad" Jimmy, living under the pseudonym Gene Takovic?

That last point could be resolved in any number of tragic, heartbreaking ways ... but what if the writers opt for another approach altogether? Could Slippin' Jimmy actually be fated for somewhat of a happy ending? As difficult as that may be to believe, star Bob Odenkirk's latest comments just might hint at that possibility.