Why Ellen Barkin's Janine 'Smurf' Cody Left Animal Kingdom

Being a woman in the entertainment industry has never exactly been easy, even if you're a successful actor with some star power. One might think that things have changed since the days when network executives wouldn't allow Loretta Swit to leave "M*A*S*H" back in the 1970s, but unfortunately, it appears the world hasn't progressed all that much. Case in point: As the star of the TNT series "Animal Kingdom," actor Ellen Barkin had to carry a lot on her shoulders, and she eventually wanted to step away from the show. Apparently, though, she was forced to stick it out much longer than she desired.

In a 2023 interview with the Huffington Post, Barkin revealed that she wanted out of playing her role as Janine "Smurf" Cody, the complicated matriarch of the Cody crime family, but she wasn't allowed to depart "Animal Kingdom" for several years. It seemed like Smurf was going to depart the show for a while when she was diagnosed with cancer in season 3, but it took another season for Barkin's character to be written out of the series entirely. (It was a bit of a fake-out, too, as she ended up being shot and killed by her grandson, J, played by Finn Cole.)

"Animal Kingdom" is a pretty fierce little crime thriller series that relies on Barkin's badassery at its center, so it's understandable that the show's creatives didn't want to let her leave. Still, be that as it may, it doesn't justify the way they denied her agency to do so.