Loretta Swit Was Forbidden From Leaving M*A*S*H For Another Opportunity

"M*A*S*H" star Loretta Swit didn't always have the easiest time as the only main female star of the series; her character was often underwritten early on and she was frustrated with the way her story ended. It's no surprise, then, that she was interested when she had the opportunity to leave "M*A*S*H" for another series where she would have a bigger role. Unfortunately for Swit (and luckily for the rest of us), the folks at 20th Century Fox shut down that idea faster than Hawkeye making a beeline for a new hot nurse.

Basically Swit was forbidden from leaving "M*A*S*H," despite the fact that many of her fellow early season co-stars had already left, but that's show business for you! By the final few seasons, Swit's character Margaret Houlihan and Alan Alda's Hawkeye were the only characters left from the beginning of the show, so maybe it was just a matter of trying to keep more than Hawkeye around (or maybe the executive powers that be just realized Swit was indispensable). Either way, she stuck around until the end, contributing to all 11 seasons of one of the best TV shows ever made.

In an interview with Yahoo, Swit shared the story of when she snagged a great starring role in another show and wasn't allowed to leave "M*A*S*H," along with her rather surprising feelings about the whole situation.