M*A*S*H's Loretta Swit Never Felt Right About Margaret's Ending

The final episode of the hit sitcom "M*A*S*H" is a massive achievement in television, not only because it drew the largest number of viewers for a prime-time television episode ever, but because it managed to wrap up each of its characters' seasons-long emotional arcs with aplomb. Well, except for one.

Actor Loretta Swit sometimes had a tricky time on "M*A*S*H," as she really had to fight for her character, Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan, to be taken seriously. The first few seasons can be frustrating with regards to Margaret, as she's having an affair with married officer Frank Burns (Larry Linville), but she eventually grows into a complex, fascinating character with as much depth as any of the men. (In some cases, she has quite a bit more!)

In an interview with Yahoo, Swit shared that she wasn't entirely happy with the choices made for Margaret in the finale, "Goodbye, Farewell and Amen." While the finale wrapped up everyone else's stories with neat bows, Swit felt that Margaret's "happy ending" didn't make sense for the character at all.