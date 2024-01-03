Gary Burghoff's Original M*A*S*H Exit Had A Lot More Tears Than The Final Shot

Actors are a confounding creative breed. They can be wonderfully inventive one moment and then turn right around and surrender to their most vain impulses the next. Fortunately, most actors are eminently directable. They might put up a bit of a fight and insist that they know better than their director, but if the director has earned their trust, they'll eventually come to their senses and realize they aren't always the best judge of their own work.

It's also important to understand that, in most cases, actors aren't being difficult out of diva-like entitlement. They're the only person who's spending all of their time on- and off-set thinking about this specific character, so, of course, they're going to get protective every now and then — especially if they're a television actor who's been playing the same part for multiple seasons. It's a well-meaning impulse and one that a sensitive director should respect even when they're seeing something the actor simply can't.

Gary Burghoff learned this while shooting his final scene as the lovably naive Radar O'Reilly on "M*A*S*H." With the encouragement of series creator Larry Gelbart, Burghoff had taken partial ownership of the character, turning him into a more innocent iteration of the Radar he originated in Robert Altman's 1970 film. As a result, he thought he'd earned a big emotional sendoff. He was right about the significance of Radar's departure during the show's eighth season (it's a two-parter after all), but dead wrong about how to play his last moments as a member of the 4077th. And he's incredibly fortunate that he had a chance to rectify his mistake.