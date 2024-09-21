What Happened To The Cast Of Breaking Bad?

It's strange to think that quite a few networks turned down "Breaking Bad" before it became the gargantuan hit series it did. The show largely defined what is meant by the term "the golden age of TV," providing pre-streaming audiences with a slickly-made premium drama that represents exactly the kind of high-quality entertainment that's often lacking in today's oversaturated media landscape.

What's more, "Breaking Bad" launched or catapulted the careers of several of its actors, most notably Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White/Heisenberg — a chemistry teacher who goes on a meth-dealing odyssey to become a drug kingpin. Cranston has become nothing short of a megastar in the wake of his seminal series, but it wasn't just the former "Malcolm in the Middle" star that received a post-"Breaking Bad" boost. Many of the actors involved with the series have seen their careers take off since the show went off the air in 2013. Not all of them have become quite the household name that Cranston has, but they've certainly landed more roles than they would have without the AMC series on their résumé.

If that piques your interest at all, then perhaps we can tempt you to come on an odyssey of our own — with less meth — as we take a look at what happened to the main cast members of "Breaking Bad" more than a decade after the show wrapped up.