Sugar Episode 6 Just Took The Biggest Creative Swing I've Seen In Years

This post contains major spoilers for the Apple TV+ series "Sugar." Like, truly gigantic spoilers.

The internet has been humming with potential theories about John Sugar (Colin Farrell) and his real identity for weeks, but the newest episode of "Sugar" confirms one of the biggest guesses that's been floating around for a while: Private investigator John Sugar is an alien.

"[Character] has been an alien the whole time" is right up there with "[character] has been dead the whole time," or "this entire show has been a dream" in terms of the most paradigm-shifting, world-shaking reveals a television series can execute, but shows rarely have the audacity to provide their audiences with such a massive misdirect. The last time I can think of a show pulling off a twist this big was in 2017, when "The Good Place" revealed that its characters were actually in the Bad Place for the entirety of season 1. But even that twist felt like it was within the bounds of the universe in which that show was operating; this one feels so monumental because it totally changes the DNA of what this show even is.

For most of its runtime, "Sugar" episode 6 simply felt like a more suspenseful, action-forward episode than the five that preceded it. But after my substantial shock at the closing shot, in which Sugar reverts to his true alien form in front of a mirror in his hotel room, finally began to dissipate, some pieces began to fall into place. Nagging observations became clear, and lingering questions were suddenly answered. Here are just a few of the key moments in the show — some subtle and some not-so-subtle — that, in hindsight, were tipping us off to Sugar's alien heritage.