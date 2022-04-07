Noomi Rapace And Jonathan Banks Will Star In Space Drama Constellation For Apple TV+

"Constellation" will revolve around deep-space conspiracies, while taking the psychological thriller route based in space. Rapace will be assuming the character of "JO," a woman who comes back to Earth after a disastrous accident in space, to discover that key aspects of her life are amiss, in rather strange ways.

The series is also said to feature a lot of action, while delving into a space adventure of sorts that dives into the dark caverns of the human mind. Rapace's character will have to go to extreme lengths to merely bring the truth to light, which will inevitably unearth secrets about space and her own life.

Rapace is no stranger to starring in a space-centric storyline where things go horribly wrong, as she has previously played the role of Elizabeth Shaw in Ridley Scott's "Prometheus." The actor is best known for her searing portrayal of Lisbeth Salander in Niels Arden Oplev's "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," and her recent endeavors include A24's "Lamb" and Goran Stolevski's "You Won't Be Alone." On the other hand, Banks is a Emmy Award nominee known best for his roles in "Mudbound," "Better Call Saul," and "Breaking Bad."

McLaren will be directing the new series under the Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV banners, who are also serving as co-producers. Executive producers for "Constellation" include David Tanner, Tracey Scoffield, Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal, Carole Scotta, and Justin Thomson. This is also the third collaboration between McLaren and Apple TV+, who is also serving as director/executive producer for the upcoming Apple Original series, "Shining Girls." Another collaboration between the director and the streaming service is the Emmy, SAG, and Critics Choice Award-winning phenomenon, "The Morning Show."

A premiere date for "Constellation” has not been revealed as of yet, although it will most likely premiere alongside other highly-anticipated Apple TV+ thrillers such as Season 2 of "Severance" (directed by Ben Stiller) and "Servant," a new metaphysical thriller by M.Night Shyamalan. Further details about the cast of "Constellation" are unavailable at the moment.