The Best Scene In Civil War Made One Of The Actors Cry For A Half Hour

Spoilers for "Civil War" follow.

Alex Garland's "Civil War" was a box office hit, but it was also one of the most polarizing movies of the year. Some folks praised the movie (you can read our positive review right here), while others seemed perturbed and even downright annoyed by it. Garland's script deliberately remains neutral about the fictional civil war that engulfs the film, primarily because the film's main characters — a gaggle of war correspondents — also remain neutral. They don't take sides; they just want to get the story. In my humble opinion, this is a feature, not a bug, but I can also completely understand why it bothers some folks.

All that said, even those who don't care for the film seem to agree there's one scene that serves as a standout moment. Midway through the picture, the main characters are captured by two soldiers. One of those soldiers is played memorably by an uncredited Jesse Plemons, who turns in a brief-but-terrifying performance as a murderous racist wearing red plastic sunglasses. "What kind of American are you?" he asks, delivering the film's most quotable line of dialogue.

As it turns out, the scene proved so harrowing to shoot that one of the film's stars ended up breaking down in tears.