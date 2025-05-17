How I Met Your Mother's Alternate Ending Explained

Look, I get that not everybody is going to side with me on this; some of my colleagues here at /Film even think we may have been too harsh on the finale of "How I Met Your Mother" when it originally aired. I'm sorry, but I must respectfully disagree for one very specific reason: Robin Scherbatsky is way too good for Ted Mosby.

Josh Radnor is genuinely terrific as Ted Mosby throughout "How I Met Your Mother," but it's not the actor's fault that the character is a pedantic jamoke who only wants what he can't have, is constantly terrorizing women in his quest for "the one," is unbelievably self-centered, and thinks that he can turn a "no" into a "yes" in any romantic scenario. (I don't think that, in 2025, I need to outline why that last thing is so, so bad.) Ted is also an unrepentant nerd who makes a meal out of the name "Renaissance Faire" and feels the need to constantly correct his friends if they do something innocuous like say "Kleenex" instead of "tissue" ... and even if he's right about these things, he's incredibly annoying about it.

Robin, on the other hand, is a fiercely independent woman who moved from Canada to New York by herself to carve out a career in broadcast journalism, a feat she fully achieves by the end of "Last Forever." Ted, on the other hand, simply wants a wife who will bear his children and be willing to support him in all of his adventures, not a career woman who flies all over the world for her job. To see Ted show up at Robin's window with the ridiculous blue French horn he stole for her in the show's first season is just ... insulting to both the show's characters and its audience. And even though Carter Bays and Craig Thomas have famously said they filmed Ted's kids "reacting" to the Robin reveal years beforehand and ultimately elected to go with the conclusion they planned long before the series ended, it's deeply unsatisfying and, honestly, just bad.

Because Ted and Robin only get back together years after they both achieve their respective dreams of having children and becoming an internationally known news anchor, this could be twisted into a "happy" ending in that these two found each other after initially choosing wildly divergent life trajectories. But it's not really "happy." Robin, who rules, is stuck with Ted, who sucks. At least the alternate ending exists to remind everyone of what should have happened.

