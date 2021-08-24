Dexter: New Blood Will Give The Showtime Series A "Proper Finale," Says Network President

During Showtime's recent TCA executive panel (via Deadline), Gary Levine, the network's president of entertainment, promised anxious fans that the upcoming "Dexter: New Blood" would give the show a much more satisfying ending. "'Dexter' is a jewel in the crown of Showtime and we didn't do it justice in the end. That has always been a burr under my saddle," Levine said. "We've always wanted to see if there was a way to do it right and it took a long time to figure out what that was. It took a long time for Michael [C. Hall] to be willing to revisit the role. We're thrilled to get [Clyde] Phillips back. We finally got to a place that I just can't wait to show the world."

As Levine noted, original showrunner Clyde Phillips is returning along with star Michael C. Hall. Phillips left the show after season 4, and while no one person is responsible for something like a TV show, I do think "Dexter" went downhill rather quickly after Phillips left. Hopefully having him back will result in something much, much better than the show's original final few seasons. Levine seems to think so, saying: "We call it a limited series but the rules say it can't be a limited series if it's coming from something that was on the air for a long time. So we call it a special event here. For me, it's a revisiting of 'Dexter' and a proper finale for a brilliant season."