15 Biggest Plot Holes In The Harry Potter Franchise

The "Harry Potter" books, which range in quality from decent to amazing, encouraged a generation of children to start reading. The movies were a global phenomenon that brought this magical world to life. But then, those kids that grew up on "Harry Potter" became adults with critical thinking skills and quickly realized how much of this magic doesn't make a lick of sense.

It's somewhat inevitable with any story surrounding magic. If magic exists, one would assume any problem could be easily handled with the wave of a wand. But half-baked explanations for why certain items can't be used in a given scenario is only part of the problem.

"Harry Potter" also has some massive world-building issues. It's honestly impressive that the wizarding world hadn't collapsed on itself long before Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) showed up. Drawing from both the books and movies, these are the biggest "Harry Potter" plot holes that'll make you wonder if this story was even good in the first place.