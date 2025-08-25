All 8 Harry Potter Books Ranked (Including The Cursed Child)

Not every "Harry Potter" book is created equal. The series of fantasy novels designed for young adults — but enjoyed by adults throughout the world — first hit shelves in 1997 with "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" (subtitled "The Sorcerer's Stone" if you're in the United States), and after two sequels titled "The Chamber of Secrets" and "The Prisoner of Azkaban," the series was officially a sensation.

So what qualifies me, a humble /Film writer, to rank the "Harry Potter" books from worst to best? I was a kid when those books first came out, and to say they became my favorite books is an understatement; they basically became my entire personality. I've read and re-read the entire series too many times to count. I went to the Leavesden studio tour at the Warner Bros. lot back in 2014, got several of the books at midnight (R.I.P., Borders), saw the final two films at midnight screenings, was a Pottermore beta tester, and have a "Harry Potter" tattoo (it's of the three small stars used in the corner of each page of the American editions). Though my love for the series has been affected by author Joanne "J.K." Rowling's abject cruelty towards marginalized transgender women — and I suspect I'm far from alone when it comes to that — the "Harry Potter" books are still incredibly special to me, and despite their contradictions, I still love them.

Anyway, let's rank them! Here are all eight "Harry Potter" books, excluding things like "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" and "Quidditch Through the Ages," ranked — and last place probably won't come as a huge surprise. (Also, these are all pretty old and well-known, but just in case, spoilers ahead — and in terms of the films, no actors will be listed here, since these are separate entities!)