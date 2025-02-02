What Happened To The Time-Turner After Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

One of the best moments in the entire "Harry Potter" franchise is when Professor Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) lets Hermione (Emma Watson) use her time-turner in "Prisoner of Azkaban." That's the moment where the movie, which seemed to be winding down on a bummer note, suddenly sprung into a second life. Hermione and Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) run throughout the Hogwarts grounds, quietly fixing events so that it all works out in their favor. What's extra cool is that the time travel rules are consistent here; Harry and Hermione don't mess with anything in a way that changes what their past selves experienced, so there are no bootstrap paradoxes to be concerned about.

There is one clear narrative problem left over, however, and that's the very existence of the time-turner. Now that the audience knows time travel is possible, author J.K. Rowling was forced to explain why anything bad is even allowed to happen in the wizarding world at all. When trying to figure out who put Harry's name in the Goblet of Fire, why doesn't someone go back in time and hide in the room at night? When Voldemort kills Cedric, why doesn't anyone go back in time and intervene?

There were a lot of explanations Rowling could've gone with. She could've explicitly established that time-turners can't be used to undo things its users know already happened, which means that Harry and Hermione's journey in "Azkaban" made for unique circumstances that can rarely be repeated. Or she could've used the apparent plot hole as an opportunity for more social commentary; perhaps she could've answered the Cedric question by saying that time-turners can only go back 24 hours, and the bureaucratic process of loaning out a time-turner takes longer than 24 hours.

Maybe that sounds like too silly an explanation, but there are far dumber things the Ministry of Magic has done throughout the books, and the explanation would fit well with the characterization of useless Minister Cornelius Fudge throughout "Goblet of Fire" and "Order of the Phoenix." Most notably, that explanation would certainly be less silly than what Rowling actually came up with.