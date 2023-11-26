An Important Part Of Avengers: Endgame Was Heavily Influenced By One Harry Potter Scene

One of the more pleasant surprises of "Avengers: Endgame" was the early reveal that this was going to be a time travel story. The MCU had never really done time travel prior to this point, and for obvious reasons they would never really do it again. Messing with time can cause massive plot holes, after all, so it's best to do it sparingly. But as for how "Endgame" handled it? It's hard to complain. It gave fans an opportunity to go back through some of the series' greatest hits, allowing us to look back at how much our characters — particularly Captain America and Iron Man — had grown over the years. The storytelling choice was, by basically any measurement, a massive success.

Screenwriter Stephen McFeely looked to the first two "Back to the Future" movies as some inspiration for writing the movie, but most importantly he looked to "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," the 2004 movie that introduces surprise time travel in the final act. "I do love that third 'Harry Potter' movie, where a stone will break a vase. You don't know why and the scene's fine and it doesn't take you out of it," McFeely said in a 2019 interview. "Then when you come back around and you realize that they had thrown it at themselves, I do love that."