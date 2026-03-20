15 Strongest Harry Potter Characters, Ranked

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When ranking all eight "Harry Potter" books, including "The Cursed Child," one thing becomes abundantly clear: They're all very solid stories that expand the Wizarding World in interesting ways. Some choices are more questionable than others, like whatever was going on with those Triwizard Tournament rules, but this saga remains relatable because it's about a young boy discovering the true power within himself.

As such, many powerful wizards get introduced throughout the "Harry Potter" series. Some aim to kill Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) while others want to help him and ultimately give their lives to protect him. The movies do a better job of visualizing each wizards' powers, but we'll also be diving into the books, which often offer more lore than what's possible to illustrate within two hours of screen time.

While wizards like Godric Griffindor and Salazar Slytherin sound plenty powerful, they aren't included here since they're more myths than actual characters within "Harry Potter." We want to examine the strongest "Harry Potter" characters who actually do stuff over the course of the books/films.

Here are the strongest Harry Potter characters, ranked.