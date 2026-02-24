Harry Potter: Why Hermione Obliviated Her Parents

Everything from the best "Harry Potter" books to the worst are full of sadness, and it isn't always rooted in death and destruction. In the 2010 film adaptation "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1," Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) casts an Obliviate spell on her Muggle parents, making them believe they're a childless couple with different names who live in Australia. No longer part of her parents' memories, Hermione embarks on an adventure with her friends, Harry himself (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), to find and destroy Voldemort's Horcruxes. Still, what was her motivation behind casting the spell?

In short, Hermione wanted to protect her parents from Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and his Death Eaters. If these villains discovered the Hogwart student's mother and father, they would torture and kill them to get to her, Harry, and Ron. After all, the Dark Lord needed Harry dead so he could reign supreme as the Wizarding World's tyrannical leader, and he would've stopped at nothing to achieve that goal. Let's not forget that Voldemort killed Harry's parents when Harry was an infant, so he had priors — and his minions enjoyed harming Muggles.

While Hermione's reasons for casting the spell are understandable, the fate of her parents remained largely unclear when the saga ended. In fact, the "Harry Potter" movies basically forget to provide any clarification at all. With that in mind, let's find out what happened to the clueless Muggles.