I Was A Hardcore Harry Potter Fan. One Bad Choice Tanked The Franchise Forever

The first "Harry Potter" movie — "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," or "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" if you're outside of the United States — released on my birthday, which felt like fate considering that I was already deeply obsessed with the first three novels. I grew up with Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, the franchise's central characters informally known as the "golden trio" (and who are played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson in the films), and I bought the books at midnight and went to opening screenings of the movies.

Even as I got older, I still loved and cherished the "Harry Potter" books and movies — to the point where my original hardcovers are all falling apart. This is all to say that I was a diehard fan of "Harry Potter" for the majority of my conscious life, and when the "Fantastic Beasts" spin-off series came out in 2016, I was at least intrigued.

Then I saw the movie.

I'd be remiss if I didn't say that, since 2020, Joanne "J.K." Rowling (who has me blocked on X, actually!) has also driven me away from the wizarding world she created with her increasingly bigoted fervor over the transgender community. As Rowling continues to couch a "concern" for women's safety in vile, transphobic rhetoric, it's definitely affected whatever affection I still have left for "Harry Potter," but even before that, the "Fantastic Beasts" movies kicked off this entire franchise's descent into Hell. Part of the reason for this is because, well, the "Fantastic Beasts" movies are largely bad and only get worse as they go on ... but it's also because there are a litany of great spin-off possibilities in the world of "Harry Potter," and those movies are the worst possible option.