The Harry Potter Movie That Daniel Radcliffe Hates Watching

Between 2001 and 2011, eight "Harry Potter" movies hit theaters, with the final movie, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," split into two parts. After being cast in the lead role at an extraordinarily young age, Daniel Radcliffe played the titular Boy Who Lived beautifully throughout the entire franchise. Still, if you ask him, he wasn't always great, which is to say that he's not a particularly big fan of one specific installment.

Speaking to The Daily Mail back in 2014 about his career up until that point, Radcliffe said that he's not an especially big fan of watching his own performances, which certainly isn't unusual for performers ... but he also made sure to give a shoutout to the sixth "Harry Potter" movie in a pretty negative way. "I never liked watching myself on film but I do make myself sit through it," Radcliffe began. "I think it comes from not actually realizing I didn't have to go to my own premieres and watch the film — that's something I've only just realized you don't have to do. I always went along and sat with everyone else watching the movie."

That's when Radcliffe fires shots at the penultimate part of the original "Harry Potter" franchise: "And that's why it's hard to watch a film like 'Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince,' because I'm just not very good in it. I hate it. My acting is very one-note and I can see I got complacent and what I was trying to do just didn't come across."

This is rough to hear, but understandable, even though Radcliffe is probably his own worst critic. "Half-Blood Prince," the "Harry Potter" movie where Harry and his mentor, Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon), discover much more about Harry's enemy Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), is essential viewing for the series, but obviously Radcliffe thinks otherwise.