10 Hollywood Stars Who Didn't Show Up To Accept Their Oscars

When it comes to absolute screen legends, they don't get much more iconic than Elizabeth Taylor. She was a tour de force in the industry and is rightfully recognized as one of the greatest actresses of all time. She was recognized multiple times by the Academy, including being nominated for Best Actress a total of five times and winning twice. Her first win came during the 1961 ceremony for "Butterfield 8," a movie Taylor personally despised due to its portrayal of a more promiscuous woman, going so far as to refer to it (via The Hollywood Reporter) as a "piece of s***."

"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" is regarded far more highly in the zeitgeist, and Taylor would win her second Oscar here. Of course, Taylor would skip the event this time around. It might seem odd, as "Virginia Woolf" is often seen as a highlight of Taylor's career, and at the time, it was practically a certainty she would go home with a trophy that night. The reason Taylor bailed was due to Richard Burton's (her husband at the time) ill will toward the awards.

The two starred together in "Virginia Woolf," and Burton was nominated for Best Actor, making it his fifth nomination. He figured he would lose again, which he did to Paul Scofield for "A Man for All Seasons," and he refused to attend out of protest. Taylor stayed with him in Paris, so Anne Bancroft accepted the Oscar on her behalf. It was the last time Taylor was ever up for a competitive Oscar, but she'd later receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her commitment toward helping those with AIDS. Burton would be nominated twice more at the Oscars but never win.