Sacheen Littlefeather, The Activist Who Declined Marlon Brando's Godfather Oscar, Dies At 75

Sacheen Littlefeather, the actress and Native American civil rights activist known for refusing the Best Actor Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando at the 45th Academy Awards, has died at the age of 75. The news comes just two months after reports that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had finally issued a long-overdue formal apology to Littlefeather for her treatment at the Oscars ceremony in 1973. The Academy itself announced the news of her death from breast cancer on Sunday, October 2, 2022 (via Variety).

Littlefeather was born Marie Louise Cruz to an Apache and Yaqui father and an American mother of European descent on November 14, 1946, in Salinas, California. Newsweek (per MSN) reports that she was raised by her grandparents and embarked on a modeling career after high school, studying dramatics and speech at California State University, East Bay, then known as California State College, Hayward. Her work as an activist included participating in the Occupation of Alcatraz in 1970, when Native American protesters occupied the prison island in an effort to reclaim the land and raise awareness of violations of the Treaty of Fort Laramie.

Though she later appeared as herself in documentaries, including "Sacheen: Breaking the Silence" in 2021, Littlefeather faced blacklisting after the Oscars incident (see below). As a result, she had just seven acting credits to her name, spanning a five-year period from 1973 to 1978, according to IMDb. She first made a cameo in "Counselor at Crime," before appearing uncredited in minor roles in "The Laughing Policeman" and "Freebie and the Bean." In "The Trial of Billyjack," she played Patsy Littlejohn, and in "Johnny Firecloud," she played Nenya. Her final two roles were in "Winterhawk" and "Shoot the Sun Down."