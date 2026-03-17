Dune: Part Three Is Being Called A Conclusion – What About The Other Four Books?

You hear that low rumble? That's not the approach of those famed desert sandworms of Arrakis, but the collective excitement surrounding director Denis Villeneuve's latest and last "Dune" blockbuster. Or, at least, that's what the marketing for "Dune: Part Three" wants us to think. It doesn't take the most observant eye to pick up on what Warner Bros. appears to be laying down this time around, particularly after the release of the first official image and character posters for the "Dune" threequel. Repeatedly teased as "The Epic Conclusion" to the saga of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his misguided rise to power as the new Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe, this would seem to mark the end of the line for Villeneuve and his star-studded cast.

But is that actually the case? Villeneuve has certainly been vocal that "Dune: Part Three" will be his last directorial effort in this universe, though he plans on setting up further "Dune" films for someone else to potentially take over. And studios have a well-established history of hyping up specific blockbuster sequels as the biggest and most conclusive one ... before walking that back almost immediately. (Remember when "Avengers: Endgame" was supposedly going to be the last "Avengers" movie ever? That was cute.)

It's easy to imagine something similar going on here. After all, original author Frank Herbert penned a total of six "Dune" novels, followed by a flurry of prequels, sequels, and other spin-offs from other writers that drove the current count past 20. In short, there's absolutely no shortage of material from which to adapt further sequels. So, while most are preoccupied with the first "Dune: Part Three" trailer, we can't help but look ahead even more and wonder if WB will stick to its guns on this so-called conclusion.