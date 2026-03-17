Dune: Part Three Is Being Called A Conclusion – What About The Other Four Books?
You hear that low rumble? That's not the approach of those famed desert sandworms of Arrakis, but the collective excitement surrounding director Denis Villeneuve's latest and last "Dune" blockbuster. Or, at least, that's what the marketing for "Dune: Part Three" wants us to think. It doesn't take the most observant eye to pick up on what Warner Bros. appears to be laying down this time around, particularly after the release of the first official image and character posters for the "Dune" threequel. Repeatedly teased as "The Epic Conclusion" to the saga of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his misguided rise to power as the new Padishah Emperor of the Known Universe, this would seem to mark the end of the line for Villeneuve and his star-studded cast.
But is that actually the case? Villeneuve has certainly been vocal that "Dune: Part Three" will be his last directorial effort in this universe, though he plans on setting up further "Dune" films for someone else to potentially take over. And studios have a well-established history of hyping up specific blockbuster sequels as the biggest and most conclusive one ... before walking that back almost immediately. (Remember when "Avengers: Endgame" was supposedly going to be the last "Avengers" movie ever? That was cute.)
It's easy to imagine something similar going on here. After all, original author Frank Herbert penned a total of six "Dune" novels, followed by a flurry of prequels, sequels, and other spin-offs from other writers that drove the current count past 20. In short, there's absolutely no shortage of material from which to adapt further sequels. So, while most are preoccupied with the first "Dune: Part Three" trailer, we can't help but look ahead even more and wonder if WB will stick to its guns on this so-called conclusion.
Dune: Part Three is already leaning into a bleaker and more conclusive tone
Let's first entertain the notion that, in fact, everyone involved in "Dune: Part Three" is telling the truth about how definitive and final this movie is meant to be. That clearly bears out in the trailer footage itself, as Ol' Blue Eyes looks much worse for wear than we've ever seen him before. Despite much of the first two films relying on the trappings of a traditional hero's journey, "Dune: Part Two" finally gave up the ruse and ended with arguably the most important scene in the "Dune" franchise: the moment when Paul Atreides truly becomes the fearsome and ruthless Lisan al-Gaib. And while "Part Three" incorporates a significant time jump, it's obviously picking up right where its predecessor left off.
The warlike and apocalyptic vibes of "Part Three" are exactly what one would expect from a narrative that shares thematic connections with epics like "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" or "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" (or, more accurately, "Revenge of the Sith"). Those are just about as conclusive as it gets in franchise filmmaking, building to a fever pitch and irrevocable point of no return. Those who've read "Dune Messiah" also know that this is a natural endpoint for the story of Paul's ascension and inevitable turn to darkness.
But is this necessarily the endpoint for the overall "Dune" universe? Frank Herbert's subsequent novels leap further and further ahead in the timeline (by entire millennia), zooming out unimaginably wide and expanding the scope to include Paul's descendants. Denis Villeneuve won't be pulling a James Cameron and dedicating the rest of his career to this property, nor will Timothée Chalamet and his co-stars. So, where does that leave us?
Much like spice, the future of the franchise flows well beyond Dune: Part Three
Studios aren't exactly in the business of cutting off their golden goose before wringing them completely dry, so there are plenty of financial reasons to believe that the "Dune" franchise will continue beyond this threequel in some shape or form. "Dune: Part Two" overcame plenty of skepticism and doubt to conquer the box office in 2024, proving beyond a doubt that Denis Villeneuve and his creative team had cracked the code behind making such a complicated, audience-unfriendly journey appeal to the masses. Should "Part Three" rise to even greater heights, the pressure from the highest decisionmakers to keep that momentum going will likely reach a fever pitch.
Perhaps someone should inform them about exactly how wild the other books get? If "Dune Messiah" already goes to some seriously heady places, then one can only imagine the look on a studio executive's face when told about, say, Paul's Large Adult Worm Son reigning supreme for thousands of years. But if the future timeline beyond "Part Three" proves to be a little much, then who's to say that Warner Bros. couldn't look in other directions entirely? HBO already has a middling spin-off/prequel series in "Dune: Prophecy," which is set for a second season and provides a handy template for how to keep the "Dune" brand alive and well.
As for the big screen, well, it's probably only a matter of time before another filmmaker decides to try their hand at surpassing what Villeneuve has accomplished. This trilogy might be his baby, but the overall franchise belongs to a higher power — one that, after its merger with Paramount, doesn't seem interested in restraint. Only time will tell for sure.
"Dune: Part Three" hits theaters on December 18, 2026.