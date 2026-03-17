Dune: Part Three Trailer: Denis Villeneuve And Timothée Chalamet Return To Arrakis

As The Litany Against Fear from the year 10,191 says: "fear is the mind killer." It could be said that the Litany has applied in the past to fans of Frank Herbert's "Dune" novels, as they watched them be turned into feature films, television miniseries, spin-off books, and other media of dubious quality over the last 40-odd years or so. Though each "Dune" project has its supporters and detractors, it wasn't until director and co-writer Denis Villeneuve brought his vision for Arrakis to the screen that the vast majority of "Dune" fans seemed to be pleased. Part of what helped Villeneuve achieve this was his ability to split Herbert's unwieldy original novel into two feature films instead of being forced to stuff it all into one. While 2021's "Dune: Part One" felt a little awkward and incomplete as a result, 2024's "Dune: Part Two" paid off the gambit in spectacular fashion, proving that Villeneuve's uncompromising and fearless take on the material was willing to, like the Kwisatz Haderach himself, go places others wouldn't dare.

Although Villeneuve was originally going to take a break from the Known Universe after "Part Two," he ended up changing his mind and rolled right into production on "Dune: Part Three." The anticipation for this third installment was already fairly high. However, now that the official teaser trailer for "Dune: Part Three" has been released, that anticipation has gone atomic. The trailer not only proves that the doom-laden, maximalist, and brutalist vision that Villeneuve's first two installments delivered is still intact, but promises that it's turned up way past 11 this time. While Villeneuve is the type of filmmaker who has built an impressive body of work beloved by many, if the trailer for "Part Three" is any indication, this might just be his masterpiece.