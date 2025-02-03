Hans Zimmer's Dune 2 Score Won A Major Award After Being Disqualified From The Oscars

"Dune: Part Two" is one of the most widely hailed blockbusters in recent memory, with the film set to compete for the night's biggest prize at the Oscars next month. Director Denis Villeneuve's beloved sequel is nominated for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards, as well as a slew of other prizes. But music maestro Hans Zimmer isn't competing in the Best Original Score category, as his soundtrack for the film didn't qualify. As painful as that may have been, Zimmer did recently take home another major award for his work on the movie.

At the 67th Grammy Awards last night, Zimmer's "Dune: Part Two" score took home the prize for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media. It beat out the likes of "American Fiction" (Laura Karpman), "Challengers" (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross), "The Color Purple" (Kris Bowers), and FX's hit series "Shogun" (Rick Chuba, Atticus Ross, and Leopold Ross). None of those films were nominated for Best Original Score at the 2025 Oscars; the scores for "The Brutalist," "Conclave," "Emilia Perez," "Wicked," and "The Wild Robot" picked up nominations, but "American Fiction" and "The Color Purple" came out the previous year, "Shogun" is a TV series (and is therefore ineligible for an Oscar), and the "Challengers" score was inexplicably snubbed.

Not that moviemaking should be about awards, but it can feel like a sore spot when one of the most widely praised elements of a movie nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars isn't recognized by The Academy, particularly since Zimmer won Best Original Score for his work in 2021's "Dune." But that, in itself, is part of the issue when it comes to why the sequel isn't in the race this time around.