Dune 2 Director Denis Villeneuve Reacts To The Oscars Excluding Hans Zimmer's Score
"Dune: Part Two" was one of the biggest movies of 2024, but unfortunately, not everyone who contributed to the film's success will be recognized for their work at the upcoming Academy Awards. A few months ago, it was confirmed that famed composer Hans Zimmer won't be eligible in the Best Original Score category due to the sequel's soundtrack sharing too much music with the first film. The Academy dictates that a sequel can't use more than 20% of a past entry's music in its score and still be eligible in the category.
Zimmer's exclusion is cushioned somewhat by the fact that his soundtrack for the first "Dune" actually won the Oscar for Best Original Score. Still, fans have lamented his removal from this year's category, as the sequel arguably has an even better soundtrack, anchored by the already iconic love theme "A Time of Quiet Between the Storms." Director Denis Villeneuve has now joined that chorus by expressing his own dismay at Zimmer's rejection by the Academy.
On January 2, 2025, I attended a screening of "Dune: Part Two" at the Director's Guild of America in New York, where Villeneuve gave a brief talk discussing the film and its award season aspirations. "I am absolutely against the decision of the Academy to exclude Hans, frankly, because I feel like his score is one of the best scores of the year," the director said when asked about Zimmer's contributions to the film. "I don't use the word genius often, but Hans is one."
Denis Villeneuve thinks Hans Zimmer should have been nominated for Dune: Part Two
It's natural for a director to stand behind their team, so of course Villeneuve would back Zimmer in his bid for an Oscar nod. He discussed the unique nature of the "Dune" films, arguing that the score for "Part Two" is "rooted in 'Part One,' of course, because there is a continuity" and calling the duology "one big movie that is cut in half." Unfortunately, that seems to be exactly the Academy's issue, and Zimmer already taking home one trophy for "Dune" probably didn't help his case (though you could argue it should have).
While certain reprieves, instruments, and leitmotifs certainly do stretch across both films, "Dune 2" has a whole collection of new music as well. The film is much more action-packed and dramatic than the slower burn of its predecessor, and those heightened moments wouldn't work nearly as well without the new arrangements Zimmer composed for "Dune 2."
While Villeneuve is clearly disappointed to see the "Dune 2" score excluded from the Oscars, he made it clear during his DGA discussion that he doesn't hold a grudge. "I'm not here to complain," he said jokingly, though he emphasized, "The soundtrack is really a continuity of 'Part One.'"
Hans Zimmer was nervous about one Dune 2 song in particular
It's clear hearing Villeneuve talk that he and Zimmer had a great working relationship on the "Dune" films, which started with a shared love of the Frank Herbert novel. "Hans has been my partner since day one," the director said, referring to the beginning of his work on the first "Dune" movie. "The first artist I contacted was Hans Zimmer. I knew he loved the book, I knew he wanted to work with me on this project." During the early stages, the two worked closely together, according to Villeneuve, who called Zimmer "my closest ally to discuss the underlayer of what the movie meant."
While Zimmer was keen to join the project from the start, one part of his job was apparently a bit daunting, even for such an acclaimed composer. "The only time I saw Hans Zimmer nervous is when we talked about the love theme," Villeneuve said. "He said, 'So what would be something important for you,' and I said, 'I would love you to write something that would break our heart about that love, that young woman that falls with this young man, that young man that falls with the girl and her culture." That love theme, which became the incredible "A Time of Quiet Between the Storms," is one of the standout achievements of "Part Two," but according to the director, Zimmer was nervous at first. "He became pale," Villeneuve said. "He said, 'Those are the most difficult to write.'"
In the end, both director and composer nailed their assignments, delivering a shining example of blockbuster filmmaking at its finest. And while Zimmer won't be taking the stage at the Academy Awards for "Dune: Part Two," his score will surely remain iconic for years to come.
