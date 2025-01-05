Dune 2 Director Denis Villeneuve Reacts To The Oscars Excluding Hans Zimmer's Score

"Dune: Part Two" was one of the biggest movies of 2024, but unfortunately, not everyone who contributed to the film's success will be recognized for their work at the upcoming Academy Awards. A few months ago, it was confirmed that famed composer Hans Zimmer won't be eligible in the Best Original Score category due to the sequel's soundtrack sharing too much music with the first film. The Academy dictates that a sequel can't use more than 20% of a past entry's music in its score and still be eligible in the category.

Zimmer's exclusion is cushioned somewhat by the fact that his soundtrack for the first "Dune" actually won the Oscar for Best Original Score. Still, fans have lamented his removal from this year's category, as the sequel arguably has an even better soundtrack, anchored by the already iconic love theme "A Time of Quiet Between the Storms." Director Denis Villeneuve has now joined that chorus by expressing his own dismay at Zimmer's rejection by the Academy.

On January 2, 2025, I attended a screening of "Dune: Part Two" at the Director's Guild of America in New York, where Villeneuve gave a brief talk discussing the film and its award season aspirations. "I am absolutely against the decision of the Academy to exclude Hans, frankly, because I feel like his score is one of the best scores of the year," the director said when asked about Zimmer's contributions to the film. "I don't use the word genius often, but Hans is one."