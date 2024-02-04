Hans Zimmer Was Still Composing Dune Music Months After The Film Released

It's official: "Dune" is not a book or a movie, it's a really great album for which the other stuff serve as companion pieces. This was made clear in a feature about "Dune: Part Two" in the latest issue of Total Film, where director Denis Villeneuve spoke about his composer, Hans Zimmer, and his intense love for the project. According to Villeneuve, Zimmer loved creating music for "Dune" so much that he just couldn't stop.

"I remember at one point, he called me, and said, 'Denis, listen to this. You're going to love this.' I said, 'Hans, it's absolutely fantastic music. I deeply love it. But we released the film six months ago!' He was still scoring non-stop. And he's doing the same right now, by the way. It's by far the best score I've had in my life."

Although a lot of the score didn't end up in either movie, Zimmer's "90 minutes of brand new music" still helped get Villeneuve in the right mood while writing the "Dune: Part Two" screenplay. Even the dozens of fans who prefer the 1984 "Dune" adaptation can probably still agree that Zimmer knocked it out of the park — and there's more where that came from.

"In 'Part Two' the score is even stronger than 'Part One.' I can say that with confidence,'" Villeneuve promised. If he's right, then the "Dune" score will likely end up filed alongside the music for "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "The Dark Knight" and "Interstellar," all of which are movies that wouldn't work nearly as well without their orchestral backdrop.