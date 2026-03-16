Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides Returns In Dune: Part Three First Look Image

As of this writing, Denis Villeneuve's next film, "Dune: Part Three," is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. But on March 16, 2026, Timothée Chalamet shared an exclusive image of his character Paul Atreides on his Instagram Story. His face is partially covered by a mask, but his blue eyes (altered by the psychedelic spice Melange) are peering out through it. Perhaps shockingly, Paul's face appears scarred and burned.

Warner Bros. Pictures

"Dune: Part Three" will, as previously reported, be an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1969 sequel to "Dune," "Dune Messiah." We here at /Film have been tracking developments as they broke, including the news that Rebecca Ferguson, who played Paul's mother, Lady Jessica, in the first two Villeneuve "Dune" movies, will have little screen time in the next film. She said in interviews that she wasn't meant to be in the film at all, but that Villeneuve included her in a few scenes at the last minute.

There have already been some alterations to Herbert's texts in Villeneuve's movies. Most notably, Paul's young sister Alia remained unborn in the films, whereas in the original book, she grew into something of a mystical child. In Villeneuve's vision, Alia was an adult, played by Anya Taylor-Joy in psychic visions. Although Frank Herbert wrote six novels in his "Dune" book series, Denis Villeneuve has said (in an interview with Empire Magazine) that "Dune: Part Three" will wrap up his film trilogy. Whether other filmmakers intend to pick up the baton and continue making "Dune" movies based on Herbert's books remains to be seen.

For now, we have an image of Paul.