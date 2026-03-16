Rebecca Ferguson's Dune 3 Spoiler Will Disappoint Her Fans

On December 18, 2026, "Avengers: Doomsday" will debut alongside "Dune: Part Three" in what is sure to be a cinematic showdown for the ages. "Dunesday" will be upon us. As such, fans are surely already planning their double-feature day at the multiplex, and while absolutely nothing could dull the excitement for such a historic cultural event, many of those fans will likely be disappointed to learn that Rebecca Ferguson won't be a major part of it. The actor, who played Lady Jessica in "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two," has revealed that she's barely in the upcoming threequel and that, initially, she wasn't even supposed to be in it at all.

With the first two films in the franchise, director Denis Villeneuve proved wrong the hoary old claim that Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel was "unfilmable." Both "Dune" and its sequel were big box office hits that reintroduced the saga of Paul Atreides and the planet Arrakis to a new generation. For the third installment, Villeneuve and his co-writer Jon Spaihts are adapting Herbert's 1969 novel "Dune Messiah," and it turns out the pair's vision for this installment doesn't actually feature a whole lot of Lady Jessica.

During an appearance on Happy Sad Confused, Ferguson was asked to compare her experience on the first two movies with her experience on the third. But as the actor revealed, there wasn't really much to compare when it came to the third installment. "I've just dipped my toe in," she said. "I have literally no sort of comments on it. The script is great. I've read it. I think it's going to be fantastic. But my journey was number one and two."