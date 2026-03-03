Dunesday: The Ultimate Avengers: Doomsday And Dune 3 Guide For December 18, 2026

One of the biggest cinematic showdowns in years (if not ever) is on the horizon. What showdown is that, exactly? It's coming our way in December and features two gigantic movie franchises going toe-to-toe on the big screen. Get ready for Dunesday.

While the term may not have taken off in the mainstream quite yet, it's the unofficial name for the showdown between "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Dune: Part Three" going down later this year. Marvel Studios has released four "Avengers: Doomsday" trailers already, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Meanwhile, Warner Bros.' third cinematic installment in the "Dune" universe is positioned as an "art meets large-scale entertainment" blockbuster the likes of which we don't see all that often.

It's playing on the whole Barbenheimer phenomenon, which saw both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimner" released on the same day, both of which became some of the biggest surprise hits of 2023 at the box office. Will history repeat itself again with this double bill? Or will one of these blockbusters get the short end of the stick? There's a lot to think about, some of which will impact fans of both franchises.

With that, we're here to provide your one-stop guide for Dunesday so you, dear reader, can be ready when the pop cultural event arrives on December 18, 2026.