Marvel's Four Avengers: Doomsday Trailers Ranked

Marvel Cinematic Universe exhaustion is real, folks. People have become bogged down in the convoluted web of Marvel's multiverse. They've lost track of the endless ping-ponging between MCU streaming series and tentpole theatrical releases. The one thing that could truly recapture the Marvel magic? Another killer crossover experience like "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." Is it possible? I don't know. But I do know that if it's going to happen, an A-list cast is item number one on the to-do list, and the sheer number of actors set to reprise their Marvel roles in "Avengers: Doomsday" is robust, to say the least. Seriously, everyone and their mother is in this thing.

Following the epic "Doomsday" cast reveal in March 2025, Marvel and directors Anthony & Joe Russo have rolled out four short teaser trailers to tee up the film's release at the end of this year. This character-by-character trickle feed has gotten mixed responses, but I think it has a lot of the energy that marked the lead-up to "Endgame." Despite the growing MCU apathy in recent years, I'll admit that it has me sitting up and paying attention again. Love it or hate it, this is going to be the MCU experience for the immediate future. So, we thought we'd gather up the four mini character reveals and do what we always do: rank 'em and see what there is to see. What does each one tell us? Is the information repetitive or new? How much do we care, either way? Let's dive into this thing.