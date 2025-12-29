Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Original Chadwick Boseman Plans Explained By Director

When Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer in August 2020, the world lost one of its most talented and gracious performers just as he was beginning to show us just how great he could be. Boseman only scraped the surface of his remarkable abilities, and it's utterly heartbreaking that we'll never see how he would grow and challenge himself.

Because Boseman was very private about his illness (as was his right), Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios had to completely overhaul their plans for their "Black Panther" sequel. Coogler had written a screenplay that, obviously, centered on T'Challa; now, they would either have to recast the part or rewrite the script to acknowledge the character's passing and turn another character into the new Black Panther. They chose the latter option, which, judging by the A Cinemascore given to "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," satisfied moviegoers.

Still, it's only natural to wonder what Coogler had planned prior to Boseman's untimely death. Appearing on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Coogler, who's making the press rounds for "Sinners" again now that awards voting season is underway, shared his concept for the Boseman-led "Black Panther" sequel, and it sounds incredible. His 180-page draft found T'Challa engaging in a bonding experience with his son, the prince. Per Coogler: