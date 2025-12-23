Marvel Officially Releases Avengers: Doomsday Trailer With Chris Evans After Leaks

Oh Captain, my Captain! It's easy to forget but, at one point, Steve Rogers was mostly considered a B-tier (or even C-tier) Marvel hero that everyone made fun of for dressing up all starry and spangle-y. Fast forward almost 15 years after Chris Evans' debut as Captain America in 2011's "The First Avenger," and, well, he's now become the "Break glass in case of emergency" Marvel hero designed to get folks hyped up for "Avengers: Doomsday." What a ride.

For a little over a week now, moviegoers who headed out to their local multiplex to see "Avatar: Fire & Ash" have been treated to a theater-exclusive teaser for "Doomsday," which placed our good Captain front and center for the first time since he sailed off into retirement in the final moments of "Avengers: Endgame." We've known that Evans would return to reprise his role in the next Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover extravaganza for some time now, but knowing is one thing — seeing is quite another. In fact, that's probably why reports of the (very low-quality) teaser leaking all over the internet brought such a buzz. Luckily, Marvel Studios has finally decided to release the official version for all of us to obsess over in pristine 4K.

Yes, Captain America is back and will have to help save the day all over again when "Doomsday" arrives. Man, I hope he's getting paid overtime for this. Check out the newly-released teaser above!