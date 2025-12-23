Marvel Officially Releases Avengers: Doomsday Trailer With Chris Evans After Leaks
Oh Captain, my Captain! It's easy to forget but, at one point, Steve Rogers was mostly considered a B-tier (or even C-tier) Marvel hero that everyone made fun of for dressing up all starry and spangle-y. Fast forward almost 15 years after Chris Evans' debut as Captain America in 2011's "The First Avenger," and, well, he's now become the "Break glass in case of emergency" Marvel hero designed to get folks hyped up for "Avengers: Doomsday." What a ride.
For a little over a week now, moviegoers who headed out to their local multiplex to see "Avatar: Fire & Ash" have been treated to a theater-exclusive teaser for "Doomsday," which placed our good Captain front and center for the first time since he sailed off into retirement in the final moments of "Avengers: Endgame." We've known that Evans would return to reprise his role in the next Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover extravaganza for some time now, but knowing is one thing — seeing is quite another. In fact, that's probably why reports of the (very low-quality) teaser leaking all over the internet brought such a buzz. Luckily, Marvel Studios has finally decided to release the official version for all of us to obsess over in pristine 4K.
Yes, Captain America is back and will have to help save the day all over again when "Doomsday" arrives. Man, I hope he's getting paid overtime for this. Check out the newly-released teaser above!
Captain America will return in Avengers: Doomsday ... for better or worse
Old habits die hard, but doubly so when you're the Star Spangled Man with a Plan. After helping defeat the threat of Thanos in "Avengers: Endgame," Chris Evans' Steve Rogers received what pretty much everyone agreed was a perfect ending for the character: a well-deserved happily-ever-after with his once-dead lover Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in an alternate timeline (or possibly just the past of the same timeline ... there was some confusion on that part). Either way, it was treated like a grand finale and a bittersweet sendoff to the fan-favorite hero. Thanks to the complete retooling of "Doomsday" that led to Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Doctor Doom, however, all of that is now going out the window for yet another nostalgia trip — and we have mixed feelings about it.
The "Avengers: Doomsday" teaser tries to play things on a minor key, revisiting that comfy old house that we last saw in "Endgame' and only giving us glimpses of Cap as he chugs home on a motorcycle, wistfully takes his superhero suit out of a box, and shares a tender moment with his (and, presumably, Peggy's) baby. It all leads to the obligatory "Steve Rogers Will Return In 'Avengers: Doomsday'" title card, followed by the countdown timer ticking off the minutes until the film's release late next year. It's all very sweet and reverent ... and it only makes it feel like that much more of a mistake to effectively undo all the emotional closure we received in "Endgame." But the wheels of commerce must roll onwards, apparently, as "Doomsday" is set to reunite the entire Avengers gang (Chris Hemsworth's Thor included, of course), along with the old-school X-Men and pretty much everyone else, too. Whatever it takes, I guess.
"Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters December 18, 2026.