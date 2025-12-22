Chris Hemsworth's Thor Returns In Marvel's Second Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

Marvel's once-vaunted security is springing several leaks these days. As the studio prepares for next year's arrival of "Avengers: Doomsday," the marketing has begun in earnest with the release of "Avatar: Fire & Ash." In a neat twist, however, one teaser apparently isn't enough. Instead, each week is supposed to bring a new batch of footage centered on the main players set to return in the next crossover event.

This week, moviegoers can reunite with Chris Evans as Captain America in the first "Doomsday" teaser, as was originally reported to be the case over a year ago — and which leaked online before most could even get a chance to see for themselves. Now, it's happened all over again, though this time in the form of the second teaser (of four total) and its main focus: Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

Now, before anyone throws a fit, we're not about to link to any of the leaked footage in question and get copyright-struck into oblivion. What we can do is describe this new teaser in the broadest of strokes and talk about the implications. If the Steve Rogers-centric teaser is anything to go by, which revealed that our good Captain has started a new family with Haley Atwell's Peggy Carter in the time since we bade farewell to him in "Avengers: Endgame," there are plenty of hints to pour over with this teaser focused entirely on Thor.

The new teaser footage certainly does its job and then some. We see images of Thor (sporting his short hair look from "Ragnarok" and "Infinity War," notably, rather than "Thor: Love and Thunder") walking through the woods with his axe Stormbreaker, kneeling and praying to Odin. The catch is this is dubbed in French ... but, luckily, we have the translation for you down below.