Chris Hemsworth's Thor Returns In Marvel's Second Avengers: Doomsday Trailer
Marvel's once-vaunted security is springing several leaks these days. As the studio prepares for next year's arrival of "Avengers: Doomsday," the marketing has begun in earnest with the release of "Avatar: Fire & Ash." In a neat twist, however, one teaser apparently isn't enough. Instead, each week is supposed to bring a new batch of footage centered on the main players set to return in the next crossover event.
This week, moviegoers can reunite with Chris Evans as Captain America in the first "Doomsday" teaser, as was originally reported to be the case over a year ago — and which leaked online before most could even get a chance to see for themselves. Now, it's happened all over again, though this time in the form of the second teaser (of four total) and its main focus: Chris Hemsworth's Thor.
Now, before anyone throws a fit, we're not about to link to any of the leaked footage in question and get copyright-struck into oblivion. What we can do is describe this new teaser in the broadest of strokes and talk about the implications. If the Steve Rogers-centric teaser is anything to go by, which revealed that our good Captain has started a new family with Haley Atwell's Peggy Carter in the time since we bade farewell to him in "Avengers: Endgame," there are plenty of hints to pour over with this teaser focused entirely on Thor.
The new teaser footage certainly does its job and then some. We see images of Thor (sporting his short hair look from "Ragnarok" and "Infinity War," notably, rather than "Thor: Love and Thunder") walking through the woods with his axe Stormbreaker, kneeling and praying to Odin. The catch is this is dubbed in French ... but, luckily, we have the translation for you down below.
Thor's teaser sets the tone for what to expect from Avengers: Doomsday
For those still annoyed with Marvel Studios' day-long stunt with the "Avengers: Doomsday" cast reveal earlier this year, let's just say this new teaser should help make up for that. Chris Hemsworth, of course, was one of the many names revealed to be reprising their roles for the upcoming blockbuster. What we didn't know was, well, everything else: how he fits into the story, what his appearance will actually be, and whether he knows the magnitude of what he and the rest of Marvel's superheroes will be going up against. While much of that still remains unanswered, we at least have a better idea about that last part.
Not only does the leaked footage confirm that Thor's adopted daughter Love (played by the actor's real-life daughter India Rose Hemsworth) will return, as we see Thor placing a gentle kiss on her forehead in her bedroom, but we also glimpse his new suit for "Doomsday" and some seriously intriguing dialogue revealing his state of mind, as well. In response to the teaser, which was available only in its French dub, social media users began spreading English-language translations of Thor's prayer. One such post allegedly provides the answer, as you can see below:
Father. All my life, I have answered the calls of honor, duty, and combat.
But destiny has offered me something I never expected: a child. A life preserved from the storm.
Grant me the strength of the Father of All Things, to be able to fight one more time, to defeat a new enemy, and to return to her. Not as a warrior, but as a protector.
May she not know war, but peace, the kind I have never known. I beg you, Father, hear my prayer."
Our takeaways? That "new enemy" almost certainly appears to be referring to Robert Downey, Jr.'s Doctor Doom, while it's at least encouraging that the franchise won't be brushing aside Thor's daughter from the otherwise-derided "Thor: Love and Thunder." This heartfelt plea concludes with the title card that, "Thor Will Return In 'Avengers: Doomsday,'" followed by a countdown timer to next year's release.
The footage should be made available in theaters before showings of "Avatar: Fire & Ash" next week. "Doomsday" will arrive on December 18, 2026.