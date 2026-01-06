Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday X-Men Trailer Confirms The Debut Of Major Villains

Given the huge, huge cast for "Avengers: Doomsday," the movie's marketing campaign has opted to do something a little different for its opening teaser. Rather than a single one, there are multiple "Doomsday" teasers rolling out to let casual Marvel fans know old favorites are returning: Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and, as the newly-released third "Doomsday" teaser highlights, several "X-Men" characters from the 2000s 20th Century Fox X-movies.

The money shot of the "X-Men" teaser is undeniably Cyclops (James Marsden), dressed in a blue-and-yellow costume right out of the 1990s "X-Men" cartoon, kneeling down as he lets loose an enormous optic blast. Behind Cyclops, though, are some enormous metallic boots: "X-Men" fans will recognize those as Sentinels, the skyscraper-sized mutant killing robots and some of the X-Men's go-to enemies since their 1965 debut in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's "X-Men" #14.

The 2000s "X-Men" films went for a stripped down aesthetic and storytelling that eschewed (some might even say dulled) the colorfulness of the comics. That meant no Sentinels in the original trilogy; the closest thing it had was a single Sentinel (well, its decapitated head) in a Danger Room simulation. The Sentinels finally debuted properly onscreen in 2014's "X-Men: Days of Future Past," adapting the comic storyline all about a dark future where the Sentinels have almost exterminated mutants.

The "Days of Future Past" movie sized down the Sentinels, making them only about 10-feet tall rather than several stories high. Based on the scale of the "Doomsday" teaser, though, these Sentinels look like they'll be as big as the comic book ones.