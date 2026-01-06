Marvel Releases Avengers: Doomsday X-Men Trailer Online (And It's The Best One Yet)
Now this is an "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer. For weeks, Marvel Studios has been trickle-feeding audiences with only scraps of footage for their upcoming event film. The good news is that this marketing campaign hasn't been quite as drawn out (or maddening) as that prolonged "Doomsday" casting announcement stunt with all those endless chairs back in March of 2025. The bad news? Thus far, many fans would argue the officially released teasers have been somewhat on the underwhelming side. Look, I like a moody, downbeat bit of footage as much as the next guy ... but, at a certain point, Marvel does plan on making this crowd-pleaser actually seem crowd-pleasing, right?
Leave it to the original mutants to save the day. After the previous "Doomsday" teasers confirmed the returns of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Chris Hemsworth as Thor, the third (of four total) has finally delivered a real headline-grabbing development. In order to help defeat a threat on the level of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, who better than the cast of the 20th Century Fox "X-Men" franchise to swoop in and go out in a blaze of glory? Previous Marvel Cinematic Universe installments already laid the track for this massive crossover, most famously when Patrick Stewart reprised his role as Professor Charles Xavier (or a variant of him, at least) in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." This time, however, he and Ian McKellan's old frenemy Magneto are taking centerstage in the newest trailer, set in the familiar confines of the X-Mansion.
Check out the footage above!
The Avengers: Doomsday X-Men footage teases the end of the line for these characters (again)
Who's ready to get hurt all over again? While Fox's mainline "X-Men" movies ended up sputtering out with a whimper without any real sense of closure, the MCU finds itself in the perfect position to right that cinematic wrong — presumably before rebooting the property with a new cast moving forward. Until that happens, however, "Avengers: Doomsday" has all the makings of one final nostalgia play. From what we know of the film's cast and premise, this blockbuster promises to be a multiverse-hopping adventure unlike any we've seen before. Based on the teaser, well, let's just say that it comes with a strong sense of finality to it.
With little more than the camera gliding through the ruins of Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, a reunion between Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Ian McKellan's Magneto as they're engaged in a friendly game of chess, and that glorious money shot of James Marsden's Cyclops letting loose with his laser eyes, it's hard not to be hyped for whatever directors Joe and Anthony Russo have up their sleeves. Just don't think too much about Magneto's grave intonations about how "Death comes for us all" and all the vibe-killing sentiments that implies. Are we really about to see Charles Xavier's umpteenth on-screen death after "X-Men: The Last Stand," "Logan," and "Multiverse of Madness"? There's only one way to find out.
All we know for sure is that the X-Men will return in "Avengers: Doomsday," which hits theaters December 18, 2026.