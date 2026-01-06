Marvel Releases Avengers: Doomsday X-Men Trailer Online (And It's The Best One Yet)

Now this is an "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer. For weeks, Marvel Studios has been trickle-feeding audiences with only scraps of footage for their upcoming event film. The good news is that this marketing campaign hasn't been quite as drawn out (or maddening) as that prolonged "Doomsday" casting announcement stunt with all those endless chairs back in March of 2025. The bad news? Thus far, many fans would argue the officially released teasers have been somewhat on the underwhelming side. Look, I like a moody, downbeat bit of footage as much as the next guy ... but, at a certain point, Marvel does plan on making this crowd-pleaser actually seem crowd-pleasing, right?

Leave it to the original mutants to save the day. After the previous "Doomsday" teasers confirmed the returns of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Chris Hemsworth as Thor, the third (of four total) has finally delivered a real headline-grabbing development. In order to help defeat a threat on the level of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, who better than the cast of the 20th Century Fox "X-Men" franchise to swoop in and go out in a blaze of glory? Previous Marvel Cinematic Universe installments already laid the track for this massive crossover, most famously when Patrick Stewart reprised his role as Professor Charles Xavier (or a variant of him, at least) in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." This time, however, he and Ian McKellan's old frenemy Magneto are taking centerstage in the newest trailer, set in the familiar confines of the X-Mansion.

Check out the footage above!