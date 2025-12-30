Marvel Officially Releases Avengers: Doomsday Trailer With Chris Hemsworth's Thor
The "Avengers: Doomsday" teasers will continue to be released until ... well, until Marvel runs out of new footage that mysteriously keeps leaking onto the internet, apparently. After the studio finally dropped that first teaser featuring the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers exactly a week ago, it's officially the next Avenger's turn. Because Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige's once-vaunted security has sprung a leak or two lately, we actually already knew the basic gist of this new "Doomsday" teaser after some videos made the internet rounds recently. Now, it's time for everyone to enjoy the visuals of the promo in pristine 4K as Marvel continues to keep the hype going.
The latest clip shows Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the mighty Thor, but he's not alone. For those who actually watched "Thor: Love and Thunder" back in 2022, the Taika Waititi-helmed sequel introduced a new character in the form of Love, Thor's adopted daughter (as played by Chris Hemsworth's real-life daughter, India Rose Hemsworth). Fans will notice something of a trend with these two early teaser trailers, as they emphasize our old heroes becoming parents and having to balance their newfound responsibilities with their duty to save the world. This time, however, it's clear Thor is wrestling with that balance quite a bit.
Check out the new footage above!
Marvel is taking an unusual approach to marketing Avengers: Doomsday
Not to pull a Jeff Goldblum in "Jurassic Park" but, uh, the "Avengers: Doomsday" teasers do intend to start teasing "Avengers: Doomsday," right? Give credit where it's due, I suppose: So far, both clips have made us all talk about the upcoming crossover film. It's just that a lot of the discussion has been dominated by how un-hyped the footage is making us. Where are all the hero shots and dazzling visuals? Instead, we're getting a lot of moody "Avengers" themes and the distinct feeling that neither Thor nor Steve Rogers have any real interest in getting dragged back into potentially world-ending conflicts. Putting that tone at the forefront mostly feels like hanging a lampshade on the notion that the Marvel Cinematic Universe should've opted for a reset after 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" brought things to a satisfying close. Just let our big guys settle into their well-earned retirements and take a rest, already!
If nothing else, it's at least a unique and unusual approach to drumming up excitement for Marvel's latest big swing. Given how profitable the various "Avengers" movies have been over the years (notwithstanding the MCU's stunning downfall lately, in terms of box office receipts), it makes a certain amount of sense that Marvel Studios would feel confident enough to employ a less traditional marketing rollout. Plus, if rumors are to be believed, the next teaser should up the ante considerably in comparison to these first two. (Yes, the next one seems to have leaked online already. If you know, you know.) Until then, tune into /Film for the next teaser ... or, more likely, our discussion of the next teaser when it leaks online early.
"Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters December 18, 2026.