Marvel Officially Releases Avengers: Doomsday Trailer With Chris Hemsworth's Thor

The "Avengers: Doomsday" teasers will continue to be released until ... well, until Marvel runs out of new footage that mysteriously keeps leaking onto the internet, apparently. After the studio finally dropped that first teaser featuring the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers exactly a week ago, it's officially the next Avenger's turn. Because Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige's once-vaunted security has sprung a leak or two lately, we actually already knew the basic gist of this new "Doomsday" teaser after some videos made the internet rounds recently. Now, it's time for everyone to enjoy the visuals of the promo in pristine 4K as Marvel continues to keep the hype going.

The latest clip shows Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the mighty Thor, but he's not alone. For those who actually watched "Thor: Love and Thunder" back in 2022, the Taika Waititi-helmed sequel introduced a new character in the form of Love, Thor's adopted daughter (as played by Chris Hemsworth's real-life daughter, India Rose Hemsworth). Fans will notice something of a trend with these two early teaser trailers, as they emphasize our old heroes becoming parents and having to balance their newfound responsibilities with their duty to save the world. This time, however, it's clear Thor is wrestling with that balance quite a bit.

Check out the new footage above!