Avengers: Doomsday And Spider-Man: Brand New Day IMAX Releases In Question - Will Marvel Move Them?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be relatively far removed from its height in the broader pop cultural sphere, but it's still a mighty machine. Just look at the hype surrounding both "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and "Avengers: Endgame" this year. They're both very likely to be among the biggest movies of 2026. But they might not be as big as they could be, as an IMAX release for both of these superhero blockbusters is in question.

A recent IMAX investor presentation outlined the company's upcoming slate. Both "Brand New Day," due out in July, and "Doomsday," set to arrive in December, are listed, albeit with a huge caveat. They're currently listed as being available "currently only in select international markets." Given that IMAX is more important to the box office than ever before, this is surprising to see. IMAX revealed that it took in a record $1.28 billion globally last year, including 5% of the total domestic box office, despite only having roughly 1% of the total available screen count.

Currently, Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" will occupy the bulk of IMAX screens in July, while "Dune 3" will benefit from those screens in December. That will leave Marvel largely out in the cold. There are only so many premium format screens to go around. That's a problem for Spidey and the Avengers.

Audiences are willing to pay a premium for the premium experience offered by IMAX, particularly for major cinematic events. That's why IMAX was one of the biggest winners of the summer box office in 2025. It's rather shocking that Marvel Studios, Disney, and Sony are seemingly going to go with release dates for these much-anticipated movies that will prohibit them from getting a full IMAX release. But will this change?