Avengers: Doomsday And Spider-Man: Brand New Day IMAX Releases In Question - Will Marvel Move Them?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be relatively far removed from its height in the broader pop cultural sphere, but it's still a mighty machine. Just look at the hype surrounding both "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and "Avengers: Endgame" this year. They're both very likely to be among the biggest movies of 2026. But they might not be as big as they could be, as an IMAX release for both of these superhero blockbusters is in question.
A recent IMAX investor presentation outlined the company's upcoming slate. Both "Brand New Day," due out in July, and "Doomsday," set to arrive in December, are listed, albeit with a huge caveat. They're currently listed as being available "currently only in select international markets." Given that IMAX is more important to the box office than ever before, this is surprising to see. IMAX revealed that it took in a record $1.28 billion globally last year, including 5% of the total domestic box office, despite only having roughly 1% of the total available screen count.
Currently, Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" will occupy the bulk of IMAX screens in July, while "Dune 3" will benefit from those screens in December. That will leave Marvel largely out in the cold. There are only so many premium format screens to go around. That's a problem for Spidey and the Avengers.
Audiences are willing to pay a premium for the premium experience offered by IMAX, particularly for major cinematic events. That's why IMAX was one of the biggest winners of the summer box office in 2025. It's rather shocking that Marvel Studios, Disney, and Sony are seemingly going to go with release dates for these much-anticipated movies that will prohibit them from getting a full IMAX release. But will this change?
Marvel would benefit greatly from IMAX screens for both movies
Last year, Universal's ticket stunt for "The Odyssey" cemented Christopher Nolan as a cinematic event unto himself. IMAX tickets for screenings of the filmmaker's follow-up to "Oppenheimer" went on sale a full year early and sold out rapidly. That's feverish demand. Naturally, IMAX isn't going to surrender any of that guaranteed business. Nor is Universal going to give up the extra revenue willingly. Hence, Sony and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" are getting the shaft.
Meanwhile, Warner Bros. is going all-in on "Dune 3," wisely securing those IMAX screens early on. As a result, Disney isn't going to get that bump for "Doomsday," arguably the biggest Marvel movie in seven years, dating back to "Avengers: Endgame." That's why we've had not one but four different trailers for "Avengers: Doomsday" already.
Will Marvel Studios, Disney, and/or Sony do anything about it? What can be done about it? The only real chance of securing a more robust IMAX release for either movie would involve shifting to a release date where those screens would be more available. There are limited options since IMAX screens are booked well in advance, generally speaking. "Brand New Day" is much closer, so that might be tricky. "Doomsday," though? That's a different story. Disney can still make a move there.
Marvel's 2025 box office proved the MCU has fallen from grace, with "Captain America: Brave New World," "Thunderbolts," and "Fantastic Four: First Steps" all falling well short of expectations. Marvel Studios needs to do everything to ensure maximum success for its 2026 slate. IMAX can and should be a big part of that. We'll see if anyone blinks and the situation changes.
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" hits theaters on July 31, 2026. "Avengers: Doomsday" arrives on December 18, 2026.